The search and rescue operation at Mana village in Chamoli has officially concluded with the recovery of the last missing person’s body, bringing the total count of rescued or recovered individuals to 54. According to Lt Col Manish Shrivastava, PRO (Defence) Dehradun, the discovery of the final missing person marks the culmination of the intensive Mana Village Rescue Operation. The avalanche had struck the region earlier, triggering a large-scale search effort involving the Army, ITBP, SDRF, and local authorities. The rescue teams worked tirelessly despite harsh weather conditions, using specialized equipment to navigate the snow-covered terrain. While several individuals were rescued in the initial hours, the search continued for those who were unaccounted for. Chamoli Avalanche: Death Toll Climbs to 7; Rescue Operations for One Remaining BRO Worker Underway (Watch Videos).

Final Missing Body Found, Mana Village Rescue Operation Concludes

Mana (Chamoli) avalanche incident | The last missing person's body has been found. All the 54 persons have been rescued/recovered. The recovery marks the culmination of Mana Village Rescue Operation: Lt Col Manish Shrivastava, PRO (Defence) Dehradun pic.twitter.com/1X7WFrF5AV — ANI (@ANI) March 2, 2025

