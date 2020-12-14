Bengaluru, Dec 14 (PTI) Karnataka reported 830 new COVID-19 cases and 10 related fatalities, taking the infection count to 9,02,240 and the toll to 11,954, the health department said on Monday.

The day also saw 2,164 patients getting discharged after recovery and there were 16,065 active cases in the state.

Cumulatively 9,02,240 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 11,954 deaths and 8,74,202 discharges, a health department bulletin said.

A total of 15,811 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable, while 254 are in Intensive Care Units.

As many as 369 new cases were from Bengaluru Urban district, which also accounted for five of the 10 deaths

Mysuru reported two deaths and Ballari, Hassan and Uttara Kannada, one each.

Most of the deceased had a history of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI).

Mysuru district reported 56 new cases, Tumakuru 34, Kodagu 34, Chikkaballapura 31, Hassan 29, Kolar 25, followed by others.

Bengaluru urban district tops the list of positive cases, with 3,78,898 infections, followed by Mysuru 51,469 and Ballari 38,530.

Among discharges too Bengaluru urban was on top with 3,63,807 discharges, followed by Mysuru 50,085 and Ballari 37,709.

A total of over 1,24,20,213 samples have been tested so far, with 64,855 of them, including 5,254 Rapid Antigen Tests, being done on Monday.

