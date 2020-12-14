Mumbai, December 14: The Shiv Sena on Monday offered help on behalf of the Maharashtra government to the Centre in preserving the Indian Navy's decommissioned aircraft carrier INS Viraat. Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi wrote a letter to the Defence Minister Rajnath Singh regarding this. In the letter, Priyanka Chaturvedi requested an immediate intervention from the Centre to grant No Objection Certificate (NOC). Know All About India's Longest-Serving Aircraft Carrier INS Viraat.

In the letter, the Shiv Sena MP said, "It would be a crying shame if we let go our history, without giving the benefit of knowledge to our future generation. INS Viraat's preservation is well-merited and deserving of strong consideration by the government. It can be saved if the Government of India desires so." She further added, "I am certain that State Government of Maharashtra would be happy to cooperate in preserving and restoring the historical ship."

Priyanka Chaturvedi's Letter:

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi writes to Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh requesting, "immediate intervention to grant NOC (no objection certificate) to preserve INS Viraat" pic.twitter.com/dYhoefYN1z — ANI (@ANI) December 14, 2020

Earlier this month, A British trust wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UK PM Boris Johnson asking for help in saving Indian Navy's decommissioned aircraft carrier. In the letter written to both the leaders, the Hermes Viraat Heritage Trust said that if everything fails, then India should allow the INS Viraat to be towed back to the United Kingdom.

Notably, the trust was working with India partners, Envitech, for converting the Viraat into a maritime museum off the coast of Goa. However, on December 4, Envitech received a letter from the Defence Ministry rejecting the proposal. The ministry declined to sanction "no objection certificate".

INS Viraat is currently docked off the coast of Alang in Gujarat. Shree Ram Group had won the bid for breaking down the ship for Rs 38.54 crore. Now the company wanted the NOC to sell the warship to Evintech. INS Viraat had served both in the United Kingdom and Indian Navies. The aircraft carrier had served in the Royal Navy as HMS Hermes.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 14, 2020 07:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).