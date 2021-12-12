Thane, Dec 12 (PTI) With the addition of 86 new cases of coronavirus, the infection count in Maharashtra's Thane district has gone up to 5,70,460, an official said on Sunday.

These new cases were reported on Saturday, he said.

No new fatality was recorded, he said, adding that the death toll in the district remained unchanged at 11,593.

The COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane stood at 2.03 per cent, he said.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,38,794, while the death toll stands at 3,302, another official said.

