Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India] July 30 (ANI): As many as 9 accused in the gang rape of a minor girl have been arrested in Maharashtra's Nagpur district.

The main accused is a prime suspect in a murder case too.

Also Read | NIA Arrests Man for Conspiring to Revive CPI (Maoist) in Bihar’s Son-Ganga Bindh Region.

According to the information released by Puja Gaikwad, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Nagpur Rural police, the 9 accused were apprehended from Umred town in Nagpur district, on the charges of gang rape of an 11-year-old girl after police officers who were investigating a murder case stumbled upon information that their prime suspect was an alleged rapist too.

"Nine people have been arrested in Umred town of Nagpur district on charges of gang rape of an 11-year-old girl after police officers investigating a murder case stumbled upon information that their prime suspect was an alleged rapist too," said Puja Gaikwad, SDPO, Nagpur Rural police.

Also Read | Monkeypox in India: Suspected Monkeypox Case Detected in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan, Samples Sent to NIV Pune.

Further probe is underway in the case. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)