New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a man for allegedly conspiring in attempting to revive the CPI (Maoist) in the Son-Ganga Bindh region of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

The arrested accused Rajesh Gupta is a close associate of earlier arrested accused Vijay Kumar Arya, a Central Committee Member (CCM) and was actively involved in reviving the activities of CPI (Maoist) in Son-Ganga Bindh region, said press release on Friday.

Also Read | Monkeypox in India: Suspected Monkeypox Case Detected in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan, Samples Sent to NIV Pune.

The case was initially registered on April 12, 2022, at Bihar's Rohtas. NIA re-registered the case on April 26, 2022, and took over the investigation.

Earlier three accused persons were arrested in this case on April 12 and May 25. (ANI)

Also Read | Paryushan Parv 2022: Meat Shops in Gurugram To Stay Closed for Nine Days During Jain Festival.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)