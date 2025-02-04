Imphal, Feb 4 (PTI) Security forces arrested nine militants belonging to different banned outfits from Imphal East, Imphal West, Kakching and Thoubal districts, police said on Tuesday.

Five members of the Kangleipak Communist Party (City Meitei) were arrested from Mantripukhri Thakurbari area of Imphal East district on Monday, they said.

One 9mm pistol, a magazine, 11 live rounds of ammunition, two hand grenades, and three mobile phones, were seized from their possession.

A member of the banned Kangleipak Communist Party (MC) Progressive involved in extortion activities was arrested from Singjamei Thokchom Leikai in Imphal West district on Monday, police said.

A member of the banned United People's Party of Kangleipak (UPPK) also involved in extortion activity was arrested from Irengband Hawairou area in Kakching district on Monday.

Manipur Police arrested one active cadre of PREPAK (Pro) from Yairipok Bazar in Thoubal district on Monday.

On Sunday, security forces arrested one active cadre of the banned Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup involved in extortion activity from Wabagai bazar area in Kakching district, the police added.

