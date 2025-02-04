Bhopal, January 4: A 52-year-old man died by suicide in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, after his wife, Janki, filed a dowry case against him on January 26, three decades into their marriage. Distressed by the case, he reportedly experienced significant anxiety and turmoil, ultimately consuming poison on February 1, which led to his tragic death.

As per a report by India Today, The couple had two children – a married daughter and a 25-year-old son. While the deceased, identified as Rajeev Giri, was in the hospital, his wife, Janki, filed an additional complaint with the police. She accused him of consuming poison to pressure her into withdrawing the dowry harassment case, as reported by Senior Police Officer Ratan Singh Parihar. Madhya Pradesh: After Indore, MP Government To Launch Anti-Begging Drive in Bhopal.

Recognizing the seriousness of the situation, Senior Police Officer Ratan Singh Parihar quickly dispatched a constable to the hospital to record Rajeev’s statement. However, upon arrival, the medical staff informed the officer that Rajeev’s condition was critical, and he was unable to provide any testimony. Despite efforts to stabilize him, Rajeev’s condition worsened rapidly, and within just half an hour, he succumbed to his injuries and passed away. Bhopal Shocker: Man Sets House on Fire After Argument With Wife in Madhya Pradesh, Video Goes Viral.

The police have filed a case of unnatural death and have begun investigating the circumstances surrounding Rajeev's tragic passing. Efforts are underway to gather all relevant details and determine the factors leading to the incident.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

