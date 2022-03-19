Nuh, Mar 19 (PTI) A nine-year-old boy was rescued within eight hours of his kidnapping from Tirwada village in Haryana's Nuh district, police said on Saturday.

The boy went missing from his house on Friday evening, according to a complaint filed by his uncle Rashid.

Also Read | Cyclone Asani: Heavy Rains Lash Nicobar Islands During Past 24 Hours; NDRF Teams Deployed.

The boy's father had got a ransom call of Rs 2 lakh from an unknown number, police said.

After tracing the number and its location, police found the child from a forested area near Mahu Chopra village at 3 am on Saturday.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Home Minister Amit Shah Says ‘Security Grid Should Be Tightened to Ensure Zero Cross-border Infiltration’.

However, the accused fled from the spot after seeing police.

The boy told police that Samim, his cousin, lured him and took him along with his two other companions, police said.

The two other accused have been identified as Mubarik and Sannar, residents of Jhimrawat village.

Police said raids are being conducted to nab the accused. A case has been registered at the Sadar Tauru police station.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)