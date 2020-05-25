India News | 90 Pc of Promises Made in Manifesto Fulfilled in One Year, Says Andhra Pradesh CM

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 25 (ANI): Ninety per cent of the promises made in the manifesto have been fulfilled during the first year of my government, said Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy here on Monday.

"Just visualise a village with a population of 2,000 having a Village Secretariat, which serves as a delivery system of the government schemes. Surrounding it would be an English medium school with all the basic amenities," said Reedy while speaking at the inaugural day of 5-day session on 'Our Governance and Your Suggestions' held here today where 'Governance and Welfare' was the topic of the day.

The Chief Minister continued: "Rythu Bharosa Kendras, catering to all the needs of farmers from providing quality seeds to marketing have been set up. YSR Janata Bazaars where all agriculture produces would be available, and YSR Clinics with 24/7 service are also there."

"The institution of village secretariats has stemmed from the interaction I had with the people during my 14-month 3,648 km padayatra where various sections of the people explained their woes to me and made me think that unless a system that is transparent, functioning with saturation mode and is corruption free, the poorer sections cannot be benefited," he added.

He further said that within four months of assuming office, his government could provide 4 lakh jobs in village and ward secretariats and no government has ever provided so many jobs in such a short span of time. "It was a matter of pride that over 82 per cent of jobs went to SCs, STs, BCs and Minorities," he said.

"The system has been so effective that in the times of corona, three rounds of the household survey were held and pension money, ration, rice and pulses were provided by the social delivery system of village and ward volunteers," he said.

The Chief Minister said: "JudicialpPreview and reverse tendering are among the reforms we have taken up to bring in transparent and corruption-free governance. The State has so far benefited Rs 2,082 crore from reverse tendering."

Reddy said the State has spent Rs 50 crore benefitting 3.57 crore people. Giving due importance to transparency, every village secretariat will display the list of beneficiaries giving an opportunity to those who missed out to apply. "It is done purely on a saturation basis without looking into caste, creed or political affiliation even. This is the social audit and transparency rolled in one," he said.

The Andhra Pradesh CM said that his government increased the price of liquor to discourage its use.

"During my padayatra, I had seen that there were belt shops and permit rooms, besides every wine shop. The previous government had tried to sell liquor by more outlets for revenue's sake, unmindful of the fact that it was the sole reason for domestic disturbances," he said.

"Our government has closed down 43,000 belt shops and has taken over the liquor trade from private parties. The cost of liquor was steeply increased. The number of shops was drastically reduced and the working hours were reduced. Now we are getting the desired effect," he added.

The Chief Minister further informed that immediately after assuming office, they started rolling out welfare schemes with the start of the YSR Pension Kanuka paying Rs 2,250.

"In Rythu Bharosa we have paid Rs 13,500 and extended it to five years though we have promised only Rs 12,500 and for four years in the manifesto," he said.

"Under Amma Vodi, Rs 15,000 was credited to the bank accounts of 43 lakh mothers for sending their children to schools. Till now Rs 4,000 crore was given towards fee reimbursement and this must be the first time that there are no dues on this count."

"Nearly 81,000 weavers were each given Rs 24,000 towards incentive," he continued.

The Chief Minister said that on July 8 this year, 28 lakh people will be given house sites on the occasion of YSR Jayanti. (ANI)

