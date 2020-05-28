India News | 924 Flights, Ferrying 67,861 Passengers Operated on Day Three of Domestic Flight Resumption

New Delhi [India], May 28 (ANI): A total of 924 flights operated within the country on day three of resumption of domestic flight services, ferrying 67,861 passengers in total on May 27.

According to Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, 460 departures with 34,336 passengers and 464 arrivals with 33,525 passengers took place in airports across the country on May 27.

Also Read | Lockdown 5.0 Strategy: Amit Shah Seeks Views of Chief Ministers on COVID-19 Shutdown.

Meanwhile, as domestic flight movement resumed in West Bengal on Thursday, passengers queued up at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata, while maintaining social distancing, as they were screened before entering the terminal.

The domestic air travel resumed in several parts of the country, following the relaxations in the fourth phase of the nation-wide lockdown. (ANI)

Also Read | Heat Wave Relents After Light Showers in Parts of North India; Slight Dip in Temperature in Rajasthan.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)