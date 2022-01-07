Mumbai, Jan 7 (PTI) At least 93 personnel of the Mumbai police tested positive for COVID-19 in a single day, an official said on Friday.

The latest cases detected on Thursday have taken the tally of infections reported in the city police department to 9,657, which includes 123 casualties, the official said.

As many as 409 infected police personnel are currently undergoing treatment, he said.

The infections in the police department have come to light at a time when the city recorded over 20,000 new cases. The Mumbai police have been on the frontlines during the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure the implementation of prohibitory orders to curtail the viral spread, he said.

