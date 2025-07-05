New Delhi, Jul 5 (PTI) The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll in Bihar has gathered momentum, with nearly 94 per cent of the enumeration forms distributed among voters and more than 13 per cent collected back from them.

The Election Commission (EC) said on Saturday that 1.04 crore or 13.19 per cent enumeration forms have been collected after those were filled or verified by voters.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: 6 Policemen Suspended for Circulating Objectionable Post on Social Media on Ex CM Akhilesh Yadav.

The state has 7.96 crore registered voters and nearly 94 per cent forms have been distributed.

"As of today at 6.00 PM, 1,04,16,545 enumeration forms -- 13.19 per cent of the total of 7,89,69,844 (nearly 7.9 crore) electors in Bihar who are enrolled as on June 24, 2025, have been received," the poll authority said in a statement.

Also Read | 'Squinted Version': Rahul Gandhi's Lawyer on ED Allegations in National Herald Case.

The figures are likely to increase further, it said.

Besides, 1.55 lakh booth-level agents (BLAs) appointed by various political parties are also providing active support in the SIR process, it said.

Each BLA can submit up to 50 certified forms per day.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)