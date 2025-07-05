Firozabad, July 5: Six policemen have been suspended in connection with an objectionable comment made on social media by a constable posted in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad district, an official said on Saturday. Superintendent of Police Saurabh Dixit said on July 2, an objectionable comment regarding former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav was shared on social media. On July 3, Samajwadi Party district unit president Shivraj Singh Yadav and former MLA Azim Bhai met Dixit and submitted a complaint. Akhilesh Yadav Alleges Conspiracy Behind School Mergers, Targets BJP over Education Policy.

Taking cognisance of the matter, the officer ordered an investigation by Circle Officer (Sadar) Chanchal Tyagi. Based on the findings of the inquiry, police constable Pradeep Thakur, posted in the office of the superintendent of police (rural), was suspended for posting the objectionable content as his status, which was later circulated by others. On similar grounds, head constable Kuldeep and constables Rahul, Amit, Arun and Saurabh -- posted at various police stations in the district -- were also suspended, Dixit added.

