Chandigarh, Apr 26 (PTI) Ninety-eight more fatalities, the highest number of deaths in a day this year, pushed the toll to 8,530 in Punjab while 6,318 fresh infections took the total count to 3,45,366, according to a medical bulletin issued on Monday.

The state had seen the maximum number of deaths in a span of 24 hours at 106 in September last year.

The number of active cases rose from 48,154 on Sunday to 49,894.

Fourteen died of COVID-19 in Patiala, 11 each in Amritsar and Mohali, 10 in Ludhiana and seven each in Gurdaspur, Hoshiarpur and Sangrur, of the latest fatalities in the state.

Ludhiana saw the maximum number of cases at 753, followed by 749 in Mohali, 658 in Jalandhar, 468 in Bathinda, 456 in Patiala, among fresh cases in the state.

A total of 4,438 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from infection, taking the number of cured persons to 2,86,942, according to the bulletin.

There are 74 critical patients who are on ventilator support while 584 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

A total of 69,96,890 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it said.

Meanwhile, Chandigarh saw 821 fresh infections, taking the infection tally in the Union Territory to 39,513.

With the death of five more persons, the toll reached 435 in the city, according to the bulletin.

The number of active cases was 5,575, it stated.

A total of 477 patients were discharged after recovering from the infection, taking the number of cured persons to 33,498, the bulletin said.

A total of 3,89,827 samples have been taken for testing so far and 3,49,235 of them tested negative while reports of 65 samples were awaited, the bulletin further stated.

