Lucknow, Jan 14 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary Durga Shankar Mishra has said a new Ayodhya will take shape in the coming days as he reviewed the progress of work related to the religious site.

During the review meeting, he suggested to the divisional commissioner and the district magistrate, Ayodhya, to install an escalator or a lift for the devotees at Hanumangarhi so that the elderly and differently-abled people do not face any kind of inconvenience, the release said.

Also Read | Rajasthan Becomes First State To Implement Policy for Blindness Control With Objective of 'Right To Sight'.

He specifically asked for setting up benches for the devotees on Panchkoshi Marg, Chaudah Kosi Marg routes and asked for special efforts to ensure that there is no encroachment on the roads.

The chief secretary was reviewing the works related to the Janmabhoomi Path, Bhakti Path and Ram Path through video conferencing on Friday.

Also Read | India's Forex Exchange Reserves Dip by USD 1.3 Billion in First Week of January 2023, RBI Data Shows.

"A new Ayodhya will take shape in the coming days. People from not only the country but also from abroad will come to see Ayodhya. We have to develop Ayodhya based on the character and ideals of Lord Rama of Ramayana. For this, suggestions of experts should be taken wherever necessary," he told the officials.

He also ordered a timely payment of compensation to the people affected by the construction works, the release said.

It was also informed in the meeting that 51 percent of Janmabhoomi Path (Sugriva Fort to Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir Marg) has been completed and the remaining work is in progress.

For Bhakti Path (Shringar Haat to Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir Marg), the land purchase and rehabilitation work has been completed, he said.

Compensation has been given to 350 affected shops, and after completing the demolition work, the civil work has been started, the meeting was informed.

"Apart from this, the process of demolition of the buildings situated on the acquired land for Ram Path is in progress. Against 2196 affected shopkeepers, 2130 shopkeepers have been paid for resettlement and rehabilitation," the release added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)