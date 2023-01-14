Mumbai (Maharashtra), January 14 (ANI): India's foreign exchange reserves fell by USD 1.268 billion to USD 561.583 billion in the week ending on January 6, Reserve Bank of India's Bulletin Weekly Statistical Supplement data showed.

During the week that ended on December 30, the country's forex reserves were at USD 562.851 billion, earlier data showed.

According to RBI's latest data, India's foreign currency assets, the biggest component of the forex reserves, declined by USD 1.747 billion to USD 496,441 billion.

Gold reserves, however, rose by USD 461 million to USD 41.784 billion.

At the start of 2022, the overall forex reserves were at about USD 633 billion.

Much of the decline can be attributed to RBI's intervention and a rise in the cost of imported goods in recent times.

In October 2021, the country's foreign exchange reserves reportedly touched an all-time high of about USD 645 billion.

The forex reserves had been intermittently falling for months now largely because of the RBI's intervention in the market to defend the depreciating rupee against a surging US dollar.

Typically, the RBI, from time to time, intervenes in the market through liquidity management, including through the selling of dollars, with a view to preventing a steep depreciation in the rupee.

The RBI closely monitors the foreign exchange markets and intervenes only to maintain orderly market conditions by containing excessive volatility in the exchange rate, without reference to any pre-determined target level or band, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said in response to a question in recent Parliament session on whether the central bank has been using reserves to stem the fall in the Indian currency. (ANI)

