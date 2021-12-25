New Delhi, Dec 25 (PTI) The AAP on Saturday slammed the BJP government in Uttarakhand over the alleged sacking of a Dalit woman cook at a school in the state and offered to give her a job in the Delhi government.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters here, senior Aam Aadmi Party leader and Social Welfare minister in Delhi government Rajendra Pal Gautam also hit out at Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on the issue, alleging that he is “incompetent” to render justice to the people of the state.

He demanded that Dhami should apologise to the people of the state for the “removal” of the Dalit woman from her job.

“I invite her to come here. The Delhi government will give her a job as a cook,” Gautam told reporters.

A Dalit woman who served mid-day meal at a government secondary school in Uttarakhand's Champawat district was allegedly removed from her job recently after upper caste students refused to eat the meal cooked by her.

Following a row, the Uttarakhand chief minister on Friday ordered a probe into the incident and asked the authorities to take stern action against the guilty after visiting the school in Sukhidhang.

“Chief Minister Dhami is not competent. He cannot render justice to people. Their entire politics is to divide people on the lines of religion and caste,” Gautam charged.

He claimed that the Dalit woman was appointed as 'Bhojanmata' at the government school through a due process of selection but removed by chief education officer of Champawat R C Purohit because some of the upper caste students had refused to eat the food cooked by her.

“For this, Dhami Ji should apologise. He should have taken immediate cognisance of it and rendered justice to the victim,” Gautam said.

The removal of the Dalit woman from her job is an act of “encouraging those who discriminate people on the lines of caste,” he said.

