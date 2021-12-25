New Delhi, Dec 25: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday filed two separate supplementary chargesheets against eight people and a private company in connection with the Rs 6,000 crore Bank of Baroda foreign exchange remittance scam.

In 2015, the CBI had received a complaint from the Bank of Baroda against the accused including 59 current account holders and a few public and private persons, an official of the probe agency said.

The complaint said that the accused were involved in illegal foreign overseas remittances of approximately Rs 6,000 crore. The bank had alleged that foreign remittances were made in an illegal and highly irregular manner in gross violation of the established norms and regulations. Shiba Inu Team Warns Investors of Ongoing Telegram Scam, Check Video Here.

"We had arrested the then AGM and the then Forex Officer at Bank of Baroda, Ashok Vihar branch, after collecting evidence against them," the official added.

After probing the matter, the first chargesheet was filed against them in December 2015.

During further investigation, it was found that these accounts were allegedly operated by a group of persons. They deposited funds in these accounts through RTGS and Cash routed through various accounts through multiple layering and finally remitted the same to overseas accounts.

"This was done as advance payments against import of goods/services whereas no actual imports were made," the official said.

In 2021, the CBI arrested six accused -- Tanuj Gulati, Ish Bhutani, Ujjwal Suri, Hunney Goel, Sahil Wadhwa and Rakesh Kumar.

