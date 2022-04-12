Shimla, Apr 12 (PTI) BJP leader Avinash Rai Khanna on Tuesday claimed that the Aam Aadmi Party fears the BJP due to which it dissolved its working committee in Himachal Pradesh.

AAP had on Monday dissolved its working committee after some defections in its state unit. AAP's state president Anup Kesari, general secretary (organisation) Satish Thakur and some other senior leader last week quit the party and joined the BJP.

AAP is trying to gain a foothold in the state ahead of the Assembly polls later this year. The party had recently stormed to power in neighbouring Punjab.

In a statement issued here, Khanna said the image of AAP in the hill state is completely shattered as its leaders are openly joining the BJP.

AAP had to dissolved its working committee as it feared the BJP, he added.

From this act, it is clear that AAP has lost its credibility in the state, he claimed.

He also accused the party of making false promises to people.

AAP stands no chance in the hill state, he claimed.

The BJP leader said AAP came to power in Punjab by making unreasonable promises to people and now their MLAs are facing tough questions from people.

Khanna said Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann has sought time from people to fulfil promises, which shows they have "befooled" people.

