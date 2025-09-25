New Delhi [India], September 24 (ANI): Delhi Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh said on Wednesday that Delhi's rural areas have been "neglected for the last 27 years" and accused the previous Aam Aadmi Party government of indulging in "scams."

Singh also praised Chief Minister Rekha Gupta for the master plan of Rural Delhi.

"...Delhi Rural has been neglected for the last 27 years. I would like to thank the LG of Delhi, who took care of Delhi in 2023 and organised a special fund of approximately Rs 907 crore. Following this, an extension of approximately Rs 1,250 crore was reserved for the development of the Delhi Rural... In every way, the LG has worked for rural Delhi like a guardian... Our CM has also specifically allocated a budget for the master plan of Rural Delhi...," Singh told reporters here.

He added, "The previous government was riddled with scandals, so scams will inevitably be exposed... Regarding this area, I plan to submit numerous inquiries myself... I feel that in the future, a CAG report will be prepared for every Legislative Assembly."

Lieutenant Governor of Delhi VK Saxena, in a post on X on Wednesday, said that today, the inauguration of more than 80 public facilities and development works was done in 50 villages of Delhi with the Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta.

"These works, carried out under the Delhi Gramoudya Abhiyan operated by the Delhi Development Authority, will provide a new direction and momentum to the infrastructural development in Delhi's rural areas," LX Saxena added in his post.

"Inspired by the Prime Minister Ji's vision of Gramoudya, under this campaign so far, 854 works costing 760 crore rupees have either been completed or are near completion, LG added.

"The objective of this campaign is to provide facilities to the rural people according to their needs, and it is heartening to see the awareness and acceptance of the rural people towards this campaign," he added.

"I am confident that under the leadership of the Honorable Chief Minister Ji, the Delhi government will further strengthen this ambitious campaign, as a result of which these villages of Delhi, which have been neglected for decades, will not only stand on par with other areas of the capital Delhi, but will also present an excellent example of rural development in the entire country," he added. (ANI)

