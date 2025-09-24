Nagpur, September 24: In a tragic incident, 20-year-old medical aspirant Anurag Anil Borkar, who had recently secured admission to AIIMS Gorakhpur after clearing the NEET exam, died by suicide at his home in Nawargaon, Sindewahi taluka of Chandrapur district, Maharashtra, on Tuesday morning.

According to India Today, Anurag was found hanging in his room around 4 am by his mother. The family had been preparing to travel to Gorakhpur later that day to help him join the MBBS course. Despite his academic success, Anurag reportedly struggled with the idea of pursuing medicine. Mumbai Shocker: Woman in Live-In Relationship Dies by Suicide in Santacruz, Her 'History-Sheeter' Partner Drops Off Her Body at Parents' House.

A suicide note recovered from his room revealed his unwillingness to continue medical studies. “I don’t want to do MBBS. A businessman earns as much as a doctor. I don’t want to go through five years of study and then an MD,” he wrote. Police confirmed that the note reflected his inability to cope with the pressure of committing to the rigorous medical curriculum. Bengaluru: IAF Engineer Dies by Suicide, Jumps From 24th Floor of High-Rise Building After Argument at Sister’s Home.

Anurag had secured an impressive All India Rank of 1,475 in NEET under the OBC category this year. Though he had qualified in his first attempt, he chose to reappear in hopes of securing a seat in a preferred college, eventually gaining admission to AIIMS Gorakhpur.

Neighbours and acquaintances described him as a bright, promising student from an accomplished family. His sister had topped the district in Class 12 exams last year, and the family was known to be supportive of both children’s educational ambitions. Sindewahi police station in-charge Kanchan Pandey confirmed the recovery of the suicide note and said further investigation is underway.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (India Today ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

