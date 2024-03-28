AAP on fast to protest against arrest of Arvind Kejriwal in Bhubaneswar (Photo/ANI)

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], March 28 (ANI): The Aam Aadmi Party observed a fast in Odisha's Bhubaneswar on Thursday in protest against the arrest of Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate.

The protest will last for seven hours, from 10 am to 5 pm.

The protest is being staged to save the Constitution and democracy at Dharamshal, Lower PMG, Master Canteen Chouck, Bhubaneswar, the party said.

During the protest, the AAP leaders chanted slogans like "Arvind Kejriwal, aage bado, hum tumhare saath hain" (Arvind Kejriwal, move forward; we are with you) and "Jail ka tala tootega, Arvind Kejriwal chhootega" (The lock of the jail will break, and Arvind Kejriwal will be released).

Meanwhile, the Rouse Avenue Court on Thursday extended the custodial remand of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by four more days in a money laundering case related to excise Policy.

ED, while seeking further remand, submitted that data on one mobile phone (belonging to the arrestee's wife) has been extracted and is being analysed. However, data from the other 4 digital devices seized during a search at Arvind Kejriwal's premises on March 21, 2024 (belonging to the arrestee himself) is yet to be extracted as the arrestee has sought time to provide password/login credentials after consulting with his lawyers.

Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 by the Enforcement Directorate in relation to the excise policy case.

Also, Delhi High Court on Thursday dismissed a public interest litigation (PIL) that sought the removal of Arvind Kejriwal from the post of Delhi Chief Minister following his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in an excise policy case and said there is no scope of judicial interference in the matter.

A bench of Justice Manmohan and Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora, while dismissing the plea, said there is no scope of judicial interference and it is for the other wing of the government to examine the issue. (ANI)

