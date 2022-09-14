New Delhi [India], September 14 (ANI): On the stage of the world's biggest Luv Kush Ramlila to be held at Red Fort grounds, film actor Amita Nagia will be seen as Ravana's wife Mandodari and senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Brajesh Goyal will be seen playing the role of Angad.

Committee president Arjun Kumar gave this information at a press conference held at the Red Fort Ramlila site on Wednesday.

Also Read | EWS Quota: Economic Condition Can't Be Sole Basis of Reservation, Says Supreme Court.

On this occasion, Arjun Kumar, along with actor Amita Nagia present on the stage, apart from actor Mohit Tyagi, introduced senior leader of Aam Aadmi Party Brajesh Goyal to the media.

Luv Kush Ramlila Committee Chairman Pawan Gupta and General Secretary Subhash Goyal told reporters that this year, the Ramlila would be telecast live on many YouTube channels across the country and abroad along with 12 TV channels, starting from September 26.

Also Read | India's Trade Deficit Widens 139% to USD 27.98 Billion in August 2022.

On the first day of the Leela, Bollywood legend Asrani will play the role of Narad, while on the same day five more actors from the Mumbai film industry will be seen in different roles on the stage.

Amita Nagia said, "I am on the stage of Luv Kush for the fifth time. This year I have been selected by the committee for the role of Mandodari, wife of Ravana, it is a matter of pride for me."

Aam Aadmi Party leader Brajesh Goyal, while answering the journalists' questions, said, "This time when Arjun Kumar, President of Luv Kush Committee approached me to play the role of Lord Shri Ram's servant Angad, I felt that I was in my party too. I am doing it for the service of the public and now I have got a chance to serve Lord Shri Ram on the stage of Ramlila, it is a matter of pride for me."

Union Minister Fagan Singh Kulaste will be seen performing the character Nishad Raj on the stage of the world's biggest Luv-Kush Ram Leela held at Red Fort ground, today in a press conference organized at his residence, the Minister informed the journalists.

Talking to the reporters, Kulaste said that it is a matter of pride for me to play the character of Nishad Raj in Leela. Kulsate added, "I have gone to see this Leela before. But this time when I was invited by committee president Arjun Kumar to play the role of Nishad Raj on Leela Manch, I gladly accepted because it is a matter of pride for me to be associated with Lord Shri Ram."

The President of Shri Arjun Kumar Luv Kush Ramlila Committee said that Prabhu Shri Ram made friends with Banavasi, Bhilni, Nishad Vanar, Bear and other wild animals. Ministers are working for all sections of the Government of India.

The Minister has become MP for the seventh time in the Lok Sabha. He comes from the tribal area, along with the welfare of the tribal tribe, and respects all sections equally.

In the press conference, Arjun Kumar also said that on the auspicious occasion of the Dussehra festival on October 5, 2022, South superstar Bahubali's superhero Prabhas Ravana will suppress the demonic powers by shooting arrows at the effigies of Kumbhakaran Meghnath at the Red Fort.

Luv Kush Ramlila Committee General Secretary Subhash Goyal informed that this time Leela function will be celebrated from September 26 to October 6 2022.

Senior Vice President Satya Bhushan Jain said that the committee is involved in social work along with religious works.

A mega health camp is being organized at Red Fort on September 17, 2022, on the auspicious occasion of the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In the press conference, Saurabh Gupta, and Praveen Goyal also addressed the media. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)