By Amiya Kumar Kushwaha

Mallapuram (Kerala) [India], March 23 (ANI): Ahead of the Kerala Assembly elections, state BJP National Vice President, AP Abdullahkutty on Tuesday said that he was hopeful that BJP will come to power, and the rule of the Left will end with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan as the last chief minister of the Communist Party in India in the state.

"Vijayan is a failed leader in the entire history of the communist party. He is anti-people. He is arrogant. I believe he is the last the chief minister from the Communist Party in India," said Abdullahkutty.

Contesting the parliamentary constituency by-poll from Mallapuram, where the majority population is Muslim, the Kerala BJP national Vice President said that he is confident that he will win elections.

The by-poll was announced after the resignation of Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader P K Kunhalikutty from the seat as he chose to contest the assembly election to end the rule of LDF in Kerala.

Abdullahkutty, who led the election campaign for his Lok Sabha seat said that he is trying to pull the attention of people towards BJP to make sure that the lotus blooms in assembly elections too.

He stated that Muslims are in favour of BJP due to development work carried out under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people of this community will also vote for BJP.

"The political situation in Kerala is favourable for NDA because people are fed up and strongly against the Left Democratic Front and the United Democratic Front. The people have the worst experience under their rule and people want a change. We expect we will come to power, " he said.

"Mallapuram has been a stronghold of the Muslim League but today situation is favourable for us", opined Abdullahkutty.

Stating that they are campaigning on the Modi development plan and the Modi Social Security scheme, he said that their campaigning for development would be reflected in the result of the upcoming election.

He also said that young people want development, smart city and other facilities and added that Mallapuram is the hub of football but here there is no football ground and sports facility.

His party is offering to provide good facility like a football stadium with the support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The election for the 140-member Kerala assembly will be held on April 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)