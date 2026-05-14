West Bengal Mine Blast: Over 40 Workers Injured in Major Asansol Coal Mine Explosion; Rescue Operations Underway (Watch Video)

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Over 40 workers were injured, several critically, following an explosion at a coal mine in the Asansol-Raniganj belt of West Bengal on Thursday. The blast occurred during a shift change, trapping dozens underground before rescue teams arrived. Preliminary reports suggest a buildup of methane gas triggered the detonation. Emergency personnel moved the injured to nearby hospitals in Asansol and Durgapur. Local authorities have cordoned off the site, and the Directorate General of Mines Safety (DGMS) has initiated a formal probe. While no fatalities have been officially confirmed, the condition of at least eight miners remains life-threatening. Meghalaya Coal Mine Blast: High Court Orders Immediate Arrests of Owners After Explosion at Alleged Illegal Mining Site Claimed 18 Lives.

Massive Explosion Hits Coal Mine in West Bengal’s Asansol

VIDEO | West Bengal: Over 40 workers injured after an explosion hits a mine in Asansol. pic.twitter.com/uswSlszaQp — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 14, 2026

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 14, 2026 05:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).