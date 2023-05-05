Murshidabad (WB), May 5 (PTI) Senior TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee led three marches in West Bengal's Murshidabad district on Friday as part of his outreach programme ahead of the panchayat elections.

The marches which covered various parts of the district, including Jangipur and Farakka, saw a significant turnout. At one point, Banerjee got atop his SUV and waved a flag of his party as the vehicle moved in the midst of his frenzied supporters.

The marches were part of his two-month-long 'Trinamooley Nabajowar' (new wave in Trinamool) campaign ahead of the panchayat polls.

Banerjee also spoke to common people, and heard their grievances.

"Jono Sanjog Yatra has reached Murshidabad! Excitement, cheers, and an outpouring of support greeted Nat'l GS Shri @abhishekaitc (Abhishek Banerjee). A warm welcome by the people has lifted our spirits, and we eagerly look forward to strengthening connections today!" the TMC tweeted.

As a part of the campaign, Banerjee will be travelling to all districts of the state, and seek suggestions from the people on giving party tickets for the panchayat elections. He has so far covered Cooch Behar, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, Malda, Uttar Dinajpur and Dakshin Dinajpur districts.

Minority-dominated Murshidabad, along with the neighbouring Malda district, was considered the stronghold of the Congress. The Congress has two Lok Sabha MPs from West Bengal -- one each from the two districts.

The Congress gave a major shock to the TMC in March by snatching the Sagardighi assembly seat in a bypoll, which it fought in an alliance with the CPI(M).

