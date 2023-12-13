Palakkad, December 13: A six-month-old elephant calf, Kanmani, returned to a new life under the care of a veterinarian and Forest Guards after being found abandoned in the Attapadi forest in October with injuries all over the body. The elephant is currently under the care of veterinarian David Abraham, attendant Shanti and Forest Guards, a forest official said.

"We found an elephant calf about the age of six months old in Attapadi area on October 27. We tried to unite the calf with the herd for almost one week but it was not successful. The health condition of the calf was deteriorating," Palakkad DFO Kurra Srinivas said speaking to ANI. Moreover, he said that if the calf is left in the same location, it might be attacked by other animals.

Elephant Calf Starts New Life in Palakkad

#WATCH | Palakkad: A six-month-old elephant calf, Kanmani, returns to a new life under the care of a veterinarian and Forest Guards, after being found abandoned in the Attapadi forest in October with injuries all over her body. pic.twitter.com/fKanp2nB0S — ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2023

So, as per the suggestion of the veterinary doctor, the animal was shifted to the nearest elephant camp. Earlier, the elephant used to take half a litre of milk but now it is taking 2 to 2.5 litres of milk. Also, the tusker's health is being continuously monitored.

Kanmani lost her mother within weeks of her birth. The elephant calf is under the care of Shanti throughout the day, from waking up at 5 am to retiring for the night at 11 pm, he said. Kanmani drinks at least 20 litres of milk a day. In October, the forest department officials got the elephant calf from Moochikadav in Attappadi.She was found with injuries all over her body, the forest official said. However, Kanmani is currently running and playing as her wounds have healed, he added.

