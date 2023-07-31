A viral video doing the internet rounds shows a baby elephant named Mwinzi playing in the rust-coloured mud. The video of the orphan baby elephant was shared by Sheldrick Wildlife Trust on Twitter. "Mwinzi has worn the team colours of our Kaluku Neonate Unit with pride ever since his rescue! A thick coating of the red rust-coloured mud & dust providing the perfect protection against the sun & biting insects [sic]," Sheldrick Wildlife Trust wrote while sharing the cute video of the baby elephant. Baby Elephant Rescue Video: SSB Personnel Save Elephant Calf Stranded in Swelling River, IFS Officer Salutes 'Real Life Heroes'.

Here's the Viral Video of the Elephant:

Mwinzi has worn the team colours of our Kaluku Neonate Unit with pride ever since his rescue! A thick coating of the red rust-coloured mud & dust providing the perfect protection against the sun & biting insects. Rescued as an orphan, discover his story: https://t.co/1O5o6Dinpq pic.twitter.com/5g6DxHWSeO — Sheldrick Wildlife Trust (@SheldrickTrust) July 30, 2023

