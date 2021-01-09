New Delhi, Jan 8 (PTI) About 23,000 employees of the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) has been identified in the category of "frontline workers" for vaccination against COVID-19, officials said on Friday.

According to the Directorate of Press and Information, among the people who have been identified by the EDMC for vaccination in the first phase are safai karamcharis, health workers, public health workers, engineers, property tax department employees, horticulture and community service departments employees.

Several employees of civic bodies in Delhi had contracted the coronavirus infection in 2020.

The EDMC has submitted its list of frontline workers in view of the preparations for the vaccination, it said in a statement.

About 23,000 employees of the EDMC who have been serving the people since the outbreak of the pandemic have been listed on the government's portal CoWin for vaccination, the statement said.

As part of the first phase, about three lakh healthcare workers and nearly six lakh frontline workers, totalling about nine lakh, will be get vaccine against COVID-19 in Delhi.

