Srinagar, Jul 15 (PTI) The National Conference Friday said the "absence of democracy" in Jammu and Kashmir is "feeding alienation" among the people of union territory.

The situation with regards to democracy in J-K stands incoherent vis-a-vis the remarks made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the closing ceremony of the centenary celebrations of the Bihar Legislative Assembly in Patna, NC MPs Mohammad Akbar Lone and Hasnain Masoodi said in a joint statement here.

"There is disquieting evidence everywhere in Jammu and Kashmir on the backsliding of democracy in Kashmir," the two MPs said.

They said J-K was "missing out" on evolving democratic discourse referred to by the PM who has rightly said that in a democracy, legislative bodies have the role of echoing the wishes and aspirations of people.

"It was the same legislature that spearheaded the flight of J-K from feudalism to democracy. It was the same legislature that passed the legislations like land to tiller and abolished the feudal system.

"It was the same institution that had protected the pluralistic visage of Jammu and Kashmir and protected the cultural, linguistic, electoral, employment and land rights of the people of J-K. Having such a historic citadel disposed of is unthinkable," they added.

The MPs said having people of J-K "illogically and illegitimately" deprived of popular Government is a violation of constitutional guarantees.

"Air-dropped and unrelated bureaucrats could not be the substitute for a legitimate elected government. It is the people's government, and powerful legislature that can take on the existing challenges in the state. A remote controlled system cannot empathise with people's suffering, their aspirations.

"Denying 1.20 crore people their democratic rights is violative of the country's democratic setup and federalism," they said, demanding a "course correction".

