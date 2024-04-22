New Delhi, Apr 22 (PTI) Slamming Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his "redistribution of wealth" remark, Congress leader P Chidambaram on Monday said he cannot recall that any other PM had made such "outrageous statements" with each sentence outdoing the previous one in its "absolute falsehood and brazen mendacity".

Chidambaram's attack came a day after Prime Minister Modi said that if the Congress came to power, it would redistribute the wealth of people to "infiltrators" and "those who have more children", and cited former PM Manmohan Singh's remark that the minority community had the first claim on the country's resources.

Also Read | Kerala: POCSO Court Sentences Man To Triple-Life Imprisonment for Raping Nine-Year-Old Daughter.

In a post on X, Chidambaram said, "I cannot recall that any other prime minister had made such outrageous statements like PM Modi did at Jalore & Banswara in Rajasthan yesterday. Each sentence outdid the previous sentence in its absolute falsehood and brazen mendacity."

"Will the BJP tell the world: when and where did the Congress say that we will distribute people's land, gold and other valuables among Muslims? When and where did the Congress say that a survey will be conducted to value the property of individuals, gold held by women and silver owned by tribal families?" the former Union minister said.

Also Read | Sanjay Mashruwala Resigns as Managing Director of Reliance Jio.

When and where did the Congress say that land and cash belonging to government employees will also be distributed, he asked.

"The Prime Minister must have some respect for his predecessor. Dr Manmohan Singh's speech to the NDC in December 2006 has been reproduced in the Indian Express today. Dr Singh had said that the first claim on resources lies with SC, ST, OBC, minorities, women and children. It is scandalous to distort his words as Mr Modi has done," Chidambaram said.

"The level of debate has sunk to a new low after April 21. It is a shame," he said.

Addressing a rally in Rajasthan's Banswara on Sunday, Modi alleged that the Congress plans to give people's hard-earned money and valuables to "infiltrators" and "those who have more children".

In his remarks in Rajasthan, Modi also said, "The Congress manifesto says they will calculate the gold with mothers and sisters, get information about it and then distribute that property. They will distribute it to whom - Manmohan Singh's government had said that Muslims have the first right on the country's assets."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)