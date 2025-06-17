Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 17 (ANI): Members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) demonstrated at Bus Bhavan on Tuesday in Hyderabad against the recent alleged bus fare hike by the Road Transport Corporation (RTC), citing its impact on students and commuters.

A protester stated, "We are protesting against RTC as our college and school residents are facing difficulties due to increased bus fares. We also gave a presentation yesterday. There has been no reply until now. This protest will go on until the bus fares are decreased again."

On Tuesday, Telangana Jagruthi President and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha, along with party activists and supporters, staged a flash protest at Bus Bhavan, strongly opposing the recent hike in bus pass fares across the state.

The protest unfolded shortly after leaders and members from various political parties joined Telangana Jagruthi at its headquarters in Banjara Hills in Hyderabad. Soon after the meeting, K Kavitha proceeded to Bus Bhavan, where a large gathering of supporters had already assembled. The crowd raised slogans condemning the state government's decision to increase bus pass fares, calling it an unjust move against the public.

As tensions escalated, police intervened and took K Kavitha into custody. She was later shifted to Kanchan Bagh Police Station.

Speaking to the media, Kavitha criticised the government for what she described as an anti-people decision, stating that the fare hike would place a disproportionate financial burden on students, daily commuters, and low-income employees.

She alleged that the government had developed a pattern of exploiting the public under the guise of revenue generation.

"The state is passing its inefficiencies onto the people. This fare hike is nothing but a form of extortion from ordinary citizens," Kavitha said. She demanded an immediate rollback of the increased fares and warned that Telangana Jagruthi would continue its agitation until the decision is reversed. (ANI)

