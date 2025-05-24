Srinagar, May 24 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Saturday registered a case against an employee of the Srinagar deputy commissioner's office for possession of assets disproportionate to his known sources of income, an official spokesperson said.

He said the accused official was identified as Imtiyaz Ahmad Bhat, presently posted as 'Nazir' (clerk grade) in the office of the deputy commissioner, Srinagar.

Also Read | India Weather Forecast: Southwest Monsoon Arrives Early in Kerala; IMD Warns of Heavy Rain, Storms Across Country.

"A discreet verification conducted by the bureau into the financial transactions and asset holdings of the said public servant revealed that Imtiyaz Ahmad Bhat has accumulated assets grossly disproportionate to his known and legitimate sources of income," the ACB spokesperson said.

The assets identified during the verification include a house situated at Firdousabad in Batamaloo, Srinagar, constructed on land measuring 11 marlas (1 marla = 272.25 square feet); an additional structure with appurtenant land measuring 6.5 marlas at the same location; and two plots of land measuring 10 marlas and 13 marlas at Mouza Nowgam in Srinagar, he said.

Also Read | Liberian Vessel Carrying Marine Fuel Lists Off Kerala's Kochi Coast, Spills Cargo Into Sea; 9 Crew Rescued by Indian Coast Guard (See Pics).

Bhat also possesses movable assets, including vehicles such as Toyota Fortuner, Maruti Wagon-R and Renault Duster. The verification also brought to light substantial expenditures incurred on the higher education of his children, the ACB said.

Scrutiny of various bank accounts revealed multiple suspicious transactions and unexplained cash deposits.

Bhat and his family members were found operating several bank lockers in J&K Bank, and were in possession of multiple immovable properties of considerable value.

"The subject public servant was also found to be maintaining a lifestyle that is inconsistent with his declared income," the spokesperson said.

In view of the above findings, a case has been registered against Bhat at ACB police station here for criminal misconduct, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)