Bhubaneswar, May 24: The Southwest Monsoon has arrived over Kerala on Saturday, nearly a week ahead of the usual onset date of June 1, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), "heavy to very heavy rainfall likely to continue over west coast (Kerala, Karnataka, coastal Maharashtra and Goa) during next 7 days with possibility of extremely heavy rainfall over Kerala during 24th-26th; coastal Maharashtra and Goa and Madhya Maharashtra on 24th; Coastal and Ghat areas of Karnataka during 24th-27th; Ghat areas of Tamil Nadu on 25th & 26th May, 2025."

According to the IMD, a depression is present over the East Central Arabian Sea and adjoining south Konkan coast. It is expected to move eastward and cross south coastal Maharashtra by noon on May 24.Meanwhile, severe heatwave conditions are forecast to continue in Rajasthan until May 27 and in Punjab, Haryana, Jammu, and Kashmir until May 26. India Weather Forecast: Southwest Monsoon Reaches Kerala, Earliest Onset Over Indian Mainland Since 2009, Says IMD.

While speaking to ANI, Manorama Mohanty, Director of IMD Bhubaneswar, said, "Southwest Monsoon has set in over Kerala today, the 24th May, 2025, against the expected date of 1st June. Thus, the southwest monsoon has set in over Kerala 8 days before the scheduled date. Heavy rainfall, thunderstorm activity with Lightning, and Gusty surface winds are very likely over the districts of Odisha from 24th to 30th May 2025. Thunderstorm with lightning with surface wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph and Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur in the afternoon/evening hours at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhargarh, Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput, and Malkangiri."

She added, "Rain is happening and one trough is extending from east central Arabian Sea where depression is there and trough is drawn from that cyclonic circulation which is associated with the depression over east central Arabian Sea to the South Chhattisgarh." While southern and coastal states braced for downpours, northern and northwestern India continued to battle heat waves and severe heat waves, especially in Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, and Jammu and Kashmir. IMD warned that these conditions will persist until May 27 in several regions.

The IMD stated that Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Bihar will see scattered to fairly widespread rain with thunderstorms and gusty winds through May 30. Bihar is likely to experience thunderstorm winds reaching speeds of 70 kmph on May 25 and 26. A low-pressure area is expected to develop over the west-central and adjoining north Bay of Bengal around May 27, adding to the rainfall threat in Odisha and eastern states. India Weather Forecast: Southwest Monsoon to Reach Maharashtra Soon, Conditions Favourable for 2 to 3 Days, Says IMD.

IMD Warns of Heavy Rain, Storms Across Country

Update on southwest Monsoon Advance today, the 24th May 2025 over India ❖The Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into remaining parts of south Arabian Sea, some parts of westcentral & eastcentral Arabian Sea, entire Lakshadweep area, Kerala, Mahe, some parts of Karnataka,… pic.twitter.com/4VsTjrSRw9 — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 24, 2025

The IMD also warned that Northeast India will face daily light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning from May 24 to 30, with heavy rain expected in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura. Manorama Mohanty said, "Because of freeze and also because of the change in wind direction or state is likely to get rainfall activity at many places in the district during the next 7 days in addition to that, lightning and some activity was between 40 to 50 kilometres very lightly and also isolated heavy rainfall activities also there."

She added, "An Orange warning has been issued and isolated heavy rainfall activity will be there... For tomorrow, on May 25th, light to moderate rain, very lightly in addition to that, isolated heavy rainfall activity, thunderstorm, lightning and gusty wind 40 to 50 kilometres per hour, very likely in the district of Mars Ganjamagiri, Sundar and some districts." The IMD also predicted the dust storms across West and East Rajasthan till May 27 and hailstorms in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

