Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], October 9 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday said that the action against the accused involved in Lakhimpur Kheri violence should not be delayed so that "the whole country will have faith that justice will be done to the farmers."

"Whatever happened in Lakhimpur Kheri shook the whole country. I hope that by understanding the sentiments of the Supreme Court, the sentiments of the countrymen, such action will be taken without any delay so that the whole country will have faith that justice will be done to the farmers," Gehlot said in a tweet with a hashtag 'Speakup for Kisan Navy'.

The Chief Minister further said that there is no point in stopping the opposition parties to visit the Lakhimpur. "Many ministers visited Lakhimpur, but earlier, the state government stopped the opposition parties to visit the district. I don't understand why they were being stopped? There is no point in stopping them," he added.

Earlier today, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni's son Ashish Mishra was arrested after 12 hours of interrogation by the Crime Branch of Uttar Pradesh police in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case.

As many as eight people died in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident on October 3, said Uttar Pradesh police.

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday filed an FIR for murder against Ashish Mishra.

Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of several farmer unions, alleged that Ashish Mishra Teni, son of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni arrived with three vehicles around the time that farmers were dispersing from their protest at the helipad and mowed down farmers and towards the end also attacked SKM leader Tajinder Singh Virk directly, by trying to run a vehicle over him.

However, Ashish Mishra refuted SKM's allegations and said he was not present at the spot where the incident took place. (ANI)

