Bengaluru, October 9: A case was registered against the Indian fantasy sports platform Dream11 in Bengaluru on Saturday. The case was reportedly registered against Dream11 founders on the complaint of a cab driver Manjunath. He lodged the complaint on October 7. The development came days after the Karnataka Assembly passed the Karnataka Police (Amendment) Bill, 2021, to ban online gaming and curtail online gambling. Mysuru Man Duped Of Rs 99,999 By Online Fraudsters On Pretext Of Offering New ATM Card.

According to a report published in The Indian Express, the case was registered under Section 79 (Keeping common gaming house) and 80(Gaming in common gaming-house) of Karnataka Police Act, 1963. Harsh Jain and Bhavit Sheth, who are directors of Sporta Technologies Private Limited, are booked. Notably, Dream11 is one of the products of Sporta Technologies Private Limited. Chennai Man Dupes People of Rs 1.5 Crore on Promise of Doubling Their Money in 100 Days, Arrested.

In the complaint, the cab driver mentioned that many companies dealing with online games of wagering and skills had blocked their mobile applications except for Dream11. “I came to know many players in expectation of winning have lost their money. But it is surprising that who grabs the money is not transparent and players do not have the control over the activities,” reported the media house quoting Manjunath as saying.

However, Dream11 called the case against it “motivated”. The company further added that it was examining its legal remedies. Karnataka’s Home Minister Araga Jnanendra termed the first case under the new law as a “big win”. The minister told The Economics Times that online betting games were ruining the lives of many people in the state. Notably, some of the online gaming platforms have started blocking their apps in the state.

The Karnataka Police (Amendment) Bill, 2021 bill was introduced in the assembly by the state Home Minister in September this year. The step was taken after the state government received several complaints regarding cyber fraud. The main aim of the bill was to strengthen provisions of the Karnataka Police Act for making gambling a cognisable and non-bailable offence in the state.

