Kolkata, Apr 7 (PTI) An action taken report over violence alleged to have taken place between two groups of people at Mothabari in West Bengal's Malda district has been submitted before the Calcutta High Court.

A division bench presided by Justice Soumen Sen had directed the district magistrate and superintendent of police of Malda district to file the report.

Also Read | 'Government Loot': Rahul Gandhi Takes Swipe at BJP Govt Over Excise Duty Hike on Fuel, Says PM Narendra Modi Finally Gave Befitting Reply to 'US Tariffs'.

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed drawing the attention of the court regarding arson and violence alleged to have taken place at Mothabari in the last week of March.

The court directed that the report be served to the advocates of the parties in the matter in the form of an affidavit.

Also Read | Faridabad Shocker: Man Killed for Sexually Assaulting Minor Girl Multiple Times on Her Way To School; Victim's Brother, Friend Arrested.

The bench, also comprising Justice Smita Das De, had on Thursday last directed that the parties in the PIL will be at liberty to file affidavits in response to the action taken report within two weeks thereafter.

The matter will come up for hearing again thereafter, the bench said.

The court had observed that in view of the sensitivity attached to the matter, it is expected that the "state should act cautiously and take appropriate measures" to ensure the safety and security of the people affected by such violence.

The state administration was directed to verify the footage, video clippings and social media uploads shared by the petitioner with the advocate for the state.

The bench had directed that the action taken report should take into consideration such materials.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)