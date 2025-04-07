Faridabad Shocker: Man Killed for Sexually Assaulting Minor Girl Multiple Times on Her Way To School; Victim’s Brother, Friend Arrested

A minor girl's brother and his friend were arrested for allegedly killing a man who sexually assaulted her multiple times while going to school, police said on Tuesday.

Agency News PTI| Apr 07, 2025 08:53 PM IST
Faridabad, April 7: A minor girl's brother and his friend were arrested for allegedly killing a man who sexually assaulted her multiple times while going to school, police said on Tuesday. The accused were identified as Deepak and his friend Naveen, resident of BPTP area, police said. According to police, Karan had sexually assaulted Deepak's sister on her way to school multiple times. She reported the incident to her family and they had approached Karan's family. However, he did not stop. Chhattisgarh Horror: 6-Year-Old Girl Out for Kanya Bhoj Treat on Navratri in Durg City Sexually Assaulted and Killed; Body Found in Car.

Irked by this, Deepak and Naveen planned to kill Karan. They took him from a Kheri Kalan market on Friday evening to a deserted place and beat him up. He died on the spot due to excessive bleeding, police said. "After this, both of them put the body in a sack and threw it in the bushes near BPTP market which was recovered two days (Sunday) later," a senior police officer said. The two accused were arrested on Monday and further investigation is underway, police added.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

