New Delhi, Aug 4 (PTI) The Army Equestrian Centre in Delhi Cantonment, which was closed in March in view of the COVID-19 pandemic situation, is seeing gradual resumption of activities in a phased manner, sources said on Tuesday.

Established in 1996 at Brar Square here, the country's top equestrian facility was set up to provide specialised equestrian aids to all army personnel and such sporting enthusiasts.

The centre has never been closed ever since its inception. However, due to existing extraordinary times of the COVID-19 pandemic, it was closed from March onwards, army sources said.

"Based on the directions of the management, the Army Equestrian Centre has planned on resumption of the equestrian activities in a well-planned and phased manner," a source said.

Currently the centre is in phase one of the plan from July 21 onwards. All the activities in relation to the riding are strictly organised as per the guidelines of the government of India and the Sports Authority of India (SAI), sources said.

Since the riding activities are running smoothly and no case of COVID-19 has been reported till date there, the management is in the process of commencing the second phase of resumption of activities, they said.

Delhi recorded 805 fresh coronavirus cases on Monday, taking the tally in the city to over 1.38 lakh, while the death toll from the disease climbed to 4,021 authorities said. The active cases tally stood at 10,207, down from 10,356, on Sunday. PTI KND

