Ayodhya, August 4: Ahead of the ground breaking ceremony of Ram Mandir on Wednesday, August 5, festivities have already begun in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya which will host several prominent leaders Prime Minister Narendra Modi, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, UP Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The live coverage of the event will be telecast on DD News Channel and DD Nation. Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan Live Streaming Schedule: Watch Live Coverage of Foundation Stone Laying Ceremony in Ayodhya on DD National And DD News.

Prasar Bharti has also released a schedule of live streaming of Ram Temple's "Bhoomi Pujan" event. The special coverage starts on Tuesday evening, with Deepotsav. The Deepotsav program will be from 7 pm to 8 pm followed by "special bilingual telecast of Newsnight from the banks of the Sarayu river."

Watch Live Streaming on DD News:

"Continuous breaking coverage of events in Ayodhya from 6am on the 5th August on DD News live and DD India with inputs from across the globe on the anticipation and reactions of devotees," Prasar Bharti said, adding that "Live telecast of the main events in Ayodhya on DD National covering multiple locations - Hanumangarhi and Ram Mandir, will also be carried by other DD channels."

The construction of the temple will begin after the stone laying ceremony. Earlier this year, the idol of "Ram Lalla" was shifted to a temporary structure near the Ram Janam Bhoomi.

