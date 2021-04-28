Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], April 28 (ANI): The Ludhiana police on Wednesday booked an FIR against actor Jimmy Shergill for flouting COVID-19 rules.

The actor is accused of defying the COVID lockdown while shooting for a web series in Ludhiana, Punjab.

Along with Shergill, director Eeshwar Nivas and 35 others have been booked for violating COVID-induced curfew during shooting for a web series.

According to the Ludhiana Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Varyam Singh, while shooting, Jimmy, along with all the crew members of the show, did not follow the Covid-19 rules and regulations. "In fact, the shooting went on even after 8 pm, two hours after curfew was enforced. When the police were notified about the same, they reached the spot and found more people at the location of the shoot. A case was later filed against Jimmy and other people," he said.

"A case has been registered against the actor Jimmy Shergill. He only had the permission to shoot the film till 8:00 pm but a case of violating COVID-19 guidelines has been registered against him," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)