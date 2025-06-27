Agartala (Tripura) [India], June 27 (ANI): Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal, Additional Director General (ADG) of the Border Security Force (BSF) Eastern Command, Kolkata along with Ashwani Kumar Sharma, Inspector General (IG), BSF Tripura visited the Border Out Posts falling under districts of West Tripura, Sepahijela, South Tripura, Gomati and Dhalai.

According to a release, ADG Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal, who is on a four-day visit to Tripura, interacted with BSF jawans and field commanders, taking stock of the security scenario and reviewing operational preparedness.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi To Begin 5-Nation Tour on July 2 To Strengthen Global Partnerships.

ADG addressed a Sainik Sammelan at BSF Salbagan.

Lauding the tireless efforts and dedication of BSF officers and men in safeguarding the borders in Tripura, he emphasised the importance of good health, physical fitness, and discipline.

Also Read | Europe: Scorching Heat Grips the Continent.

ADG BSF called on Indrasena Reddy Nallu, Governor of Tripura, Manik Saha, Chief Minister of Tripura, and further had a courtesy meeting with J K Sinha, IAS, Chief Secretary of Tripura and Anurag, DGP, Tripura Police and discussed various operational and administrative issues for effective border management in the state of Tripura, the release said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)