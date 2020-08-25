Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 25 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday held a meeting with the officers of 'COVID-19 management Team-11' and directed them to conduct COVID-19 testing in the state at full capacity. Team-11 has been tasked with tackling COVID-19 in the state.

He also asked the officials to keep a special vigilance in Kanpur, Lucknow, Gorakhpur, Prayagraj, Varanasi, and Ballia, and increase the COVID-19 testing to its maximum capacity in the areas.

"More than 85,000 rapid antigen tests and more than 45,000 RTPCR tests must be done in Uttar Pradesh daily. Regular monitoring of integrated command and control center works should be done in all districts. The technical staff required for the treatment should be increased as required," said the Chief Minister.

He also said that the 'e-Sanjeevani' service should be widely publicized so that more and more people can get the benefit of the online OPD service.

Adityanath instructed the officials to ensure that the farmers in the state continue to get fertilizer on time and that there is no black marketing of it. The officials were also instructed to carry out a campaign for breed improvement of the cow.

"Relief operations should be conducted effectively in flood-affected areas," Chief Minister further added. (ANI)

