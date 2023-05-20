Gorakhpur (UP), May 20 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday warned officials that negligence and delay in providing benefits of welfare schemes to people will not be tolerated.

He made these remarks during "Janata Darshan" at Gorakhnath temple while listening to the problems of the people.

"There should be no delay in helping the victims and providing benefits of public welfare schemes to beneficiaries. Any negligence will not be tolerated," Adityanath said.

The chief minister met the people and listened to their problems during Janata Darshan organised in front of Mahant Digvijaynath Smriti Bhavan of the Gorakhnath temple complex, an official statement said.

