Shravasti (UP), Apr 27 (PTI) The district administration has shut down 10 unrecognised madrasas operating illegally within 15 km radius of the Nepal border in the Shravasti district, an official said on Sunday.

District Minority Welfare Officer Devendra Ram told PTI, "There are a total of 297 madrasas in Shravasti, of which 192 are unrecognised. On Saturday, 10 madrasas falling in Indian territory within 15 km radius of Nepal border were shut down due to irregularities. Most of these were operating surreptitiously, some were operating illegally in rented houses or homes and some in semi-constructed buildings."

Also Read | ‘Accused Gagged Her Mouth, Latched Door With Other Hand’: Man Who Entered Washroom and Raped Minor Girl in Dahisar in 2019 Awarded 20 Years in Jail.

Action is being taken against illegal and unrecognised madrasas operating in the district on the instructions of District Magistrate Ajay Kumar Dwivedi, an official statement issued by the District Magistrate's Office (by the Information Department) said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)