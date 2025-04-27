Mumbai, April 27: A man who raped a minor girl from his neighbourhood in Dahisar in 2019 has been sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment. The order was passed by a special POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012) court which found the 43-year-old Dahisar resident guilty in the 2019 rape case. The alleged incident occurred when the nine-year-old girl had gone to use a washroom made of metal sheets. The accused reportedly entered the washroom and raped the minor girl.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the incident came to light when a neighbour saw the accused roaming outside the washroom and alerted the victim's parents, who saw him trying to flee from the spot. When they asked their daughter, she told her parents that the accused had raped her earlier as well and threatened her against disclosing the incident to anyone. After the incident came to light, a case was registered with the Dahisar colony police. ‘Tears of a Child Victim Must Be Understood for Their True Worth’: Bombay HC Upholds Life Sentence of Man Who Kidnapped and Raped Minor Girl in Dahisar in 2012.

Subsequently, the police acted on the victim's parents' complaint and arrested the accused. During the trial of the case, Geeta Malankar, additional public prosecutor, sought the accused's conviction. She told the court that the accused was caught on the spot. However, the defence opposed the conviction and sought the accused's acquittal. The accused's lawyer told the court that there were no injury marks on the victim's body. The defence also said that the minor girl's cries were not heard from the washroom, even though it was made of metal sheets.

After hearing both sides and reviewing the evidence, the special POCSO court stated that the prosecution had proven the foundational facts related to the incident. The POCSO court's judge also found the minor girl's statements to be reliable and trustworthy. However, the court also noted that the prosecution had failed to prove that the accused had committed a similar act in the past. Mumbai Shocker: 24-Year-Old Woman Attacks Stepfather With Knife, Severs Genitals After Years of Alleged Sexual Abuse in Nalasopara; Arrested.

While convicting the accused for rape, the judge dropped charges of repeated sexual assault. The POCSO court also clarified the defence's claim that the victim did not raise an alarm. Ashwini Lokhande, additional sessions judge, in her order dated April 24, also said that the victim did not raise an alarm as she said in her statement that the accused had gagged her mouth with one hand while latching the door with the other hand.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

