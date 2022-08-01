Srinagar, Aug 1 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Monday arrested an engineer of Rural Development department in Baramulla district for demanding and accepting a bribe, officials said here.

The ACB received a complaint alleging that Ravinder Singh, Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE), Rural Development Department, Boniyar, Baramulla is demanding bribe of Rs 4,000 for releasing CDR amount, the agency spokesman said.

The complainant, a contractor, alleged that he deposited a CDR for the work in Block Boniyar of Baramulla district.

"On completion of the work, the complainant applied for release of CDR and his application was endorsed to Assistant Executive Engineer by Block Development Officer, Boniyar. But concerned Assistant Executive Engineer demanded bribe of ?4000/- for processing his application for release of CDR," the spokesman said.

During the course of investigation, a trap team constituted and AEE Ravinder Singh was arrested while demanding & accepting bribe of ?4000/- from the complainant in presence of independent witnesses outside the office of Executive Engineer, Baramulla, he said.

The bribe amount and the documents of complainant were recovered from the possession of accused, the spokesman added.

