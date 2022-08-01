New Delhi, August 1: The Supreme Court on Monday junked the plea of a man seeking directions to the Election Commission to accept his nomination for the post of the Vice President of India. A bench of Justices U U Lalit and S Ravindra Bhat said it cannot accept the plea filed by Dr. Mandati Thirupathi Reddy under Article 32 of the Constitution.

Article 32 relates to the right to move the Supreme Court by appropriate proceedings for the enforcement one rights. The top court noted that as per law Reddy's candidature must be supported by a given number of MPs and said it cannot pass any directions on his petition.

"The law requires some kind of nomination for that post, we can't compel the MPs to nominate you. How can we do that? the bench said. For a successful nomination as a candidate in the vice-presidential election, a nominee needs 20 MPs as proposers and 20 others as seconders. Vice-Presidential Candidate Margaret Alva Alleges Phone Tapping, Govt Denies Allegation.

"Heard Dr. Mandati Thirupathi Reddy, who appeared in-person. The nature of relief prayed for in this petition filed under Article 32 of the Constitution of India, in our view, cannot be granted. The petition is completely misconceived. It is, therefore, rejected," the bench said.

Members of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, including nominated members, form the electoral college for the vice presidential election. The vice presidential election is scheduled to be held on August 6, and NDA nominee Jagdeep Dhankhar and Margaret Alva of the opposition are vying for the laurels, with scales heavily tilted in the former's favour. The term of incumbent M Venkaiah Naidu ends on August 10 and the next vice president will take oath on August 11.

