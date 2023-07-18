New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): Delhi's Saket court on Tuesday recorded the statements of some of the important prosecution witnesses, including the doctor who treated Aftab Amin Poonawala, the accused in the grisly murder of Shraddha Walkar, after he injured himself. The court also recorded the statement of a neighbour, who testified that Aftab used and ordered water in large quantities after May 19, 2022.

Shraddha was allegedly murdered on May 18, 2022. Her body was chopped into 35 pieces and disposed of in the forests of south Delhi allegedly by the accused.

Additional Sessions Judge Manisha Khurana Kakkar recorded the statement of Dr Anil, a local doctor, who treated Aftab after he injured himself with a knife.

The court also recorded the statement of Mahendra, who resides on the ground floor of the same building in the Mehrauli area where Shradhha and Aftab lived, on the first floor.

This witness stated that Aftab had suddenly started to use water in large quantity after May 19.

The witness said his overhead water tank was connected to that of Aftab's. He used to fill the tank in the night but found it empty in the morning for 7-8 days.

The witness also stated that he saw Aftab on May 19 when he was going to fill his water tank,Aftab also asked him to fill his tank also. At that time Sharaddha was not there in the room.

The court also recorded the statement of Shakir, who supplied water cans to Aftab. One day, Aftab had ordered 6 water cans of 20 litre each, he said.

The court also recorded the statement of a shop owner, Tilak, and Kuldeep, who is in the former's employ.

Aftab had bought a big refridgerator from the Tilak's electronics goods store.

The statements of witnesses were recorded in the presence of special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Amit Prasad.

Advocate Akshay Bhandari, counsel for accused Aftab, cross-examined the witnesses. However, Mahendra's cross-examination has been deferred till the next date.

The court listed further cross examination on July 28.

Earlier, the court had framed charges against Aftab for murdering Shraddha and destroying evidence.

Shraddha was allegedly murdered by Aftab in Mehrauli area on May 18, 2022 and her body parts were dumped in the jungle of Chhatarpur Pahadi Area. He was arrested in November 2022.

The court had framed charges under sections 302 and 201 of Indian Penal Code for murder and disappearance of evidence.

Earlier, Advocate Seema Kushwaha had moved an application on behalf of Vikas Walkar, Shraddha's father, for releasing human skeletons believed to be her's. However, the application is pending before the court.

He had also sought early exhibit of the bones so that they could be released and handed over to him for the last rites.

This case is currently at the stage of prosecution evidence. The statements of witnesses are being recorded.

Her father's statement will be recorded on July 31. (ANI)

